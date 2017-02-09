JHM Hotels Self-Storage Proposal Cons...

JHM Hotels Self-Storage Proposal Considered in Greer, SC

A self-storage proposal from JHM Hotels is being considered in Greer, S.C. The company, which primarily runs a portfolio of hotel properties, wants to build a 100,000-square-foot facility on 2.7 acres at 1408 Boiling Springs Road. The Greenville County Planning and Development Committee recently sent back a rezoning request to the planning commission with requested project changes, according to the source.

