JHM Hotels Self-Storage Proposal Considered in Greer, SC

A self-storage proposal from JHM Hotels is being considered in Greer, S.C. The company, which primarily runs a portfolio of hotel properties, wants to build a 100,000-square-foot facility on 2.7 acres at 1408 Boiling Springs Road. The Greenville County Planning and Development Committee recently sent back a rezoning request to the planning commission with requested project changes, according to the source.

