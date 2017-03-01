Greer man dies in Sea Pines tree-trimming accident
A Greer man died early Thursday morning a day after he was struck by a tree limb in Sea Pines as he worked with a tree trimming company. Samuel Cutshaw, 25, died at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston shortly after midnight after he was struck by a tree limb around 10 a.m. Wednesday while working in Sea Pines, according to Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner's Office.
