Greer chiropractor offers free treatment in exchange for Ronald McDonald House donations

Dr. Karen Thomas of Greer Chiropractic Center is offering free chiropractic treatment on Friday to people who donate items needed by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas. Per a news release, Thomas and Daniel Stephens of Modern Woodman Insurance are hosting the "Doctors With A Heart" event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greer Chiropractic Center at 215 West Poinsett Street.

