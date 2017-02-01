Vehicle seat maker Lear expanding in ...

Vehicle seat maker Lear expanding in Upstate to meet demand from BMW, Volvo

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Post and Courier

A company that makes seats for automobiles, including BMWs built in Greer and Volvos that will be manufactured in Berkeley County, is expanding its Upstate operations. Lear Corp. said Thursday it will spend $7.7 million to add equipment and upgrade existing infrastructure at its Spartanburg County plant.

