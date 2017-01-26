Road in downtown Greer reopens after ...

Road in downtown Greer reopens after bomb squad investigation

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WMBF

East Poinsett Street in Greer reopened just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning after Greer police and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated a suspicious suitcase. Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the Greer Police Department said the initial call came in at 8:35 a.m. about a suspicious suitcase tied to a pole at South Miller and Poinsett streets.

