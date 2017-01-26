Road in downtown Greer reopens after bomb squad investigation

East Poinsett Street in Greer reopened just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning after Greer police and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated a suspicious suitcase. Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the Greer Police Department said the initial call came in at 8:35 a.m. about a suspicious suitcase tied to a pole at South Miller and Poinsett streets.

