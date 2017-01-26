Miss Grand Strand Pageants kickoff tea to crown Tuesday afternoon

Ashlyn Laney, Miss Myrtle Beach Teen 2016, stands between her mother, Kathy Laney, and Joe G. Flowers Jr., executive director for Miss Grand Strand Pageants, at the Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach during a Rotary Club meeting and luncheon in June. Ashlyn Laney and Flowers talked about the then-upcoming Miss South Carolina preliminary for Miss America 2017.

