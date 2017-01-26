Lining up your thinking with Goda s -...

Lining up your thinking with Goda s - 6:15 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Well does it? Does your thinking line up with God's? Does it line up with His thinking on the issues of right and wrong, sinfulness and righteousness? Does it line up with His thinking when is comes to eternal salvation and how humans can attain it? So how do you align your thinking with God's? A first step is studying His word, The Bible, as it is the only document in history to have been actually written under the divine inspiration of God and for the purpose of guiding human beings in life and preparing them for eternity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Hwy 101 FB group Jan 24 Angela 1
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
2am group and bmw (Dec '07) Aug '16 Curious 8
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC