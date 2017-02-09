Greer sells former hospital site for $3M; property plans remain mystery
On Friday, city officials said they closed on the sale of a 10-acre site near the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive. The tract is the former location of Allen Bennett Memorial Hospital, which was gifted to the city by Greenville Health System in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Hwy 101 FB group
|Jan 24
|Angela
|1
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC