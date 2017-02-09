Greer sells former hospital site for ...

Greer sells former hospital site for $3M; property plans remain mystery

On Friday, city officials said they closed on the sale of a 10-acre site near the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive. The tract is the former location of Allen Bennett Memorial Hospital, which was gifted to the city by Greenville Health System in 2010.

