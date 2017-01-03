Driver charged with DUI after New Year's Eve crash sends 4 to hospital
Greer police said a man has been charged after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard sent four people to the hospital late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 14 just before 11 p.m. and involved four vehicles, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri...
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor?
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
|Female fwb (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Maintance man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC