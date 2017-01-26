As storm abates, icy roads pose next ...

As storm abates, icy roads pose next threat to Charlotte area

Saturday Jan 7

While the first winter storm of the season dumped snow on some parts of the region but little on Charlotte, icy roads remain a threat to the entire region through Tuesday morning, emergency officials warn. Arctic temperatures were expected to refreeze roads late Saturday, making driving treacherous.

