As storm abates, icy roads pose next threat to Charlotte area
While the first winter storm of the season dumped snow on some parts of the region but little on Charlotte, icy roads remain a threat to the entire region through Tuesday morning, emergency officials warn. Arctic temperatures were expected to refreeze roads late Saturday, making driving treacherous.
