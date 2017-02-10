Are you rising or are you falling? -
The Union Times Do you want to be average? Do you want to be above average? Do you want to be below average? Do you want to be on top or at the bottom? More importantly, are you rising or are you falling? Those are the questions we should all be asking ourselves when we consider whether or not we are average. Average is equally as close to the bottom as it is to the top, but average can be a starting point or a stop on our rise to the top or our fall to the bottom, a moment to decide whether we will remain on our current path or turn around.
