Road closed after logging truck crashed into Greer building
Police said the crash occurred at Highway 14 and Chandler Road. The truck, a logging truck, crashed into a auto shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri...
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor?
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
|Female fwb (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Maintance man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC