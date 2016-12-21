Report: Upstate man sentenced to 21 y...

Report: Upstate man sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2014 burglaries

A 45-year-old man from Greer was sentenced to 21 years in prison due to multiple Upstate burglary and theft charges, according to warrants. According to the Greenville County Court House, Charles Frances Essing III unlawfully broke into four residences in Greenville County in February of 2014.

