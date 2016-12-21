Ray and Potter joined in marriage, Nov. 12

Mary Jo Lynn Ray of Camden, S.C. and Matthew Gregory Potter of Charlotte, N.C. were wed November 12, 2016 at Swift Creek Church at 3:30 p.m. Reverend David Baxter officiated the ceremony of the covenant before the Lord. Parents of the bride are Diana Ray and Ira Ray of Camden, S.C. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Kermit and Arla Murfield of Nunda, S.D. and of the late Joe and Mary Ray of Camden S.C. The bride is a graduate of Presbyterian College.

