Ray and Potter joined in marriage, No...

Ray and Potter joined in marriage, Nov. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Mary Jo Lynn Ray of Camden, S.C. and Matthew Gregory Potter of Charlotte, N.C. were wed November 12, 2016 at Swift Creek Church at 3:30 p.m. Reverend David Baxter officiated the ceremony of the covenant before the Lord. Parents of the bride are Diana Ray and Ira Ray of Camden, S.C. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Kermit and Arla Murfield of Nunda, S.D. and of the late Joe and Mary Ray of Camden S.C. The bride is a graduate of Presbyterian College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
2am group and bmw (Dec '07) Aug '16 Curious 8
Female fwb (May '16) Jul '16 Maintance man 4
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC