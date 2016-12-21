College of Charleston student killed in Upstate crash
Jacob Robert Oaks, 19, of Greer, was heading home to study for final exams when the wreck happened about 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 385, north of Gray Court, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri...
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor?
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
|Female fwb (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Maintance man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC