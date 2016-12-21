Alexium Offically Commences Sales Into The Australian Construction Market

First Australian Alexiflam orders of US$1m are to service one initial product line within the commercial property and residential home industries in Australia ) today announced that Chemiplas Pty Ltd, the exclusive distributor of Alexium products for the Australia-New Zealand region, has received initial Alexiflama orders of US$1m for a new customer in Australia which is a high-volume producer of window coverings and fabrics in the commercial property and residential home industries. These initial orders are to begin servicing one product line for this customer with additional product lines anticipated to follow.

