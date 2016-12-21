AFC Urgent Care opens Easley facility -
AFC Urgent Care Easley recently opened at 5208 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. On April 15, 2013, American Family Care acquired Doctors Express, the largest urgent care franchise in the United States, on April 15, 2013, and is now the second largest privately owned urgent care operator in the country.
