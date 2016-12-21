Coroner: Greenville Co. teen dies aft...

Coroner: Greenville Co. teen dies after rollover crash

Tuesday Nov 29

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a 16-year-old died at the hospital after a crash on Sunday. The collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Taylor Road near Greer.

