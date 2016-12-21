Citizens Building and Loan in S.C. Se...

Citizens Building and Loan in S.C. Selects Next Chief

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: American Banker

Jennifer Jones will step in as president and chief executive at Citizens Building and Loan in Greer, S.C., at the start of the new year. The $125 million-asset company said in a press release that Jennifer Jones, its executive vice president, will succeed J. Thomas Johnson when he retires on Dec. 31. Jones has served in various posts since joining the company in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leafs Nov '16 Davidv 1
Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight Nov '16 Trock 1
News Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09) Sep '16 Cleanandhappy 2
News Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri... Aug '16 privileged one 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor? Aug '16 Donald Duck 1
2am group and bmw (Dec '07) Aug '16 Curious 8
Female fwb (May '16) Jul '16 Maintance man 4
See all Greer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greer Forum Now

Greer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Greer, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC