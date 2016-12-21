Citizens Building and Loan in S.C. Selects Next Chief
Jennifer Jones will step in as president and chief executive at Citizens Building and Loan in Greer, S.C., at the start of the new year. The $125 million-asset company said in a press release that Jennifer Jones, its executive vice president, will succeed J. Thomas Johnson when he retires on Dec. 31. Jones has served in various posts since joining the company in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Add your comments below
Greer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leafs
|Nov '16
|Davidv
|1
|Loud boom over duncan reidville area tonight
|Nov '16
|Trock
|1
|Larceny - Rebecca Nicole Peavy (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|Cleanandhappy
|2
|Deputies: Duo stole pickup from McDonald's, dri...
|Aug '16
|privileged one
|1
|Do you approve of Rick Danner as Mayor?
|Aug '16
|Donald Duck
|1
|2am group and bmw (Dec '07)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|8
|Female fwb (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Maintance man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC