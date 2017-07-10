this story a-o

Are you looking for an inexpensive, fun way to entertain your little ones this summer? The Lander Players, a student-led theatre group, invites you to attend a special audience-participation production of the classic story, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Directed by Myra Greene, Lander Players Club Advisor, this show will feature Lauren Strickland, an Early Childhood Education major at Lander University, as Snow White; Chaz Giles, Mass Communications & Media major, as the all-encompassing "Stage Manager"; and Laura Riddle, Mass Communications & Media major, as the Evil Queen.

