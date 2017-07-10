PTC Students Awarded the Capsugel Scholarship

Pictured, front from left, are Brandi Lambert, a medical assisting student from Greenwood; Heather Benshoof, a human services student from Abbeville; and Meredith Beiler, an associate degree nursing student from Abbeville. Back, Doug Whitesides, Capsugel representative; Janeva Lindler, a patient care technician student from Newberry; and Lourdes Corona, a computer technology student from Hodges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.