Piedmont Tech Students Awarded the PTC Golf Classic Scholarship
Ten Piedmont Technical College students were recently awarded the PTC Golf Classic Scholarship at the college's annual scholarship luncheon. Pictured are, front from left, Christopher Greenway, an associate in arts student from Greenwood; and O'Shaunaessy Spann, a cardiovascular technology student from Aiken.
