Greenwood Student Earns Park Scholarship

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: GwdToday.com

Lander University student Ian Foulger, of Greenwood, was recently awarded a Charles A. Park Scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year. The scholarship is awarded annually to business administration majors, with preference given to students in accounting.

