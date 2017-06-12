Welcome the Stoddard Funderburk Law Firm

The Greenwood Chamber celebrated with a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of The Stoddard Funderburk Law Firm, LLC located in Uptown Greenwood on Thursday, June 15th. The celebration continues for the Stoddard Funderburk Law Firm, LLC after being open for exactly one month today! Owned and operated by Katie Stoddard Funderburk, they specialize in real estate transactions and loan closings.

