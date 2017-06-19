Two women arrested for breaking into a home and fighting
Deputies with the GCSO responded to a fight in progress call at residence on Trotters Eight in Greenwood SC. According to the police report, witnesses claimed that two women came into the home uninvited and began fighting with those in the residence.
