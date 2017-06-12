this story a-o
Dr. Teresa Willis and Dr. Atticus Mabry of Emerald City Animal Hospital presented The Humane Society of Greenwood with a $1,000 donation. The money was raised during the May 20th Grand Opening of the animal hospital's new facility located at 701 Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood SC.
