this story a-o
National Health Care of Greenwood and NHC of Laurens recently made a generous donation to the Nursing program at Piedmont Technical College to assist with education in the field of geriatrics. Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president; Renee Tinsley, director of nursing at NHC; Fran Wiley, assistant vice president for development with the PTC Foundation; Rickie Shearer, administrator at NHC Laurens; and Rick Sellars, administrator at NHC Greenwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|3
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC