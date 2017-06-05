this story a-o

National Health Care of Greenwood and NHC of Laurens recently made a generous donation to the Nursing program at Piedmont Technical College to assist with education in the field of geriatrics. Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president; Renee Tinsley, director of nursing at NHC; Fran Wiley, assistant vice president for development with the PTC Foundation; Rickie Shearer, administrator at NHC Laurens; and Rick Sellars, administrator at NHC Greenwood.

