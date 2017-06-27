this story a-o

Do you believe in ghosts? Well, you just might after your next visit to Uptown Greenwood! Author Marjorie LaNelle from Ninety Six has just had her first book published entitled: Ghost Stories of Uptown Greenwood. "Each story is based on actual experiences from ordinary people who work or reside right here in Greenwood" explains Marjorie, "these ghost stories were shared with me by eyewitnesses who gave me personal quotes while others requested to remain anonymous."

