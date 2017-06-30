Taking the fear out of math: Lander p...

Taking the fear out of math: Lander professor lauded for helping non-math pupils 'get it'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: GwdToday.com

Dunn received the university's 2017 Distinguished Professor award for her outstanding teaching. Every August, Lander University math professor Gina Dunn enters her classroom ready for an annual challenge: to teach math to students who cringe at the mere mention of 2 + 2. But by the time autumn arrives, glum expressions have been replaced by raised eyebrows and an almost happy spirit of tackling quadratic equations, exponential and logarithmic functions, mathematics of finance, and elementary math for students wanting to become grade-school teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Jun 18 get out of our faces 4
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC