Taking the fear out of math: Lander professor lauded for helping non-math pupils 'get it'

Dunn received the university's 2017 Distinguished Professor award for her outstanding teaching. Every August, Lander University math professor Gina Dunn enters her classroom ready for an annual challenge: to teach math to students who cringe at the mere mention of 2 + 2. But by the time autumn arrives, glum expressions have been replaced by raised eyebrows and an almost happy spirit of tackling quadratic equations, exponential and logarithmic functions, mathematics of finance, and elementary math for students wanting to become grade-school teachers.

