South Carolina superintendent says police chief asked him to drop...
A school district superintendent said a police chief asked him to drop a complaint against local officers after one of them broke into a high school to play basketball in the gym. Abbeville School District Superintendent Jonathan Phipps said that Abbeville's police chief compared officers climbing into Abbeville High School through what he said was an open window to a family member breaking into his home.
