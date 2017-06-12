Self Regional Healthcare Foundation A...

Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Awards Annual Nursing Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: GwdToday.com

Members of the Mary Ella Ruff and Charlotte Blackwell Memorial Nursing Scholarship committees pose with 2017 scholarship recipients. Pictured from left: Courtney Furman-Foundation Board Chair, Ellen Rhodes-NP, Mary Ella Ruff, Faye Reighley, Amelia Pressley, Amanda Kelly, Sharon Walb-Director of Patient Care Services, Jim Pfeiffer-President and CEO, and Dr. John Paguntalan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC