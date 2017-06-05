SC Festival of Flowers to Host Bee Buzzin' Bike Tour Saturday

Greenwood's SC Festival of Flowers will buzz across the scenic roads of Greenwood this Saturday, June 10 for its Bee Buzzin' Bike Tour. Participants will begin the Bee Buzzin' Bike Tour from the Greenwood SC Chamber office in Uptown Greenwood and can select their choice of biking a 20, 30 or 60 mile loop throughout the County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.