REALife Ministries collecting school supplies
REALife Ministries will be collecting school supplies for the children of the women of the LEATH prison here in Greenwood. The mother's will back the bookbags for their child and REALife will host a back to school event for these children and give them these supplies as gifts from their mothers.
