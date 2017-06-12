PTC Student Awarded the Casandra Cae Laster Memorial Scholarship
Piedmont Technical College student and Greenwood resident Christine Evans, center, recently received the Casandra Cae Laster Memorial Scholarship at the college's annual scholarship luncheon. Evans, a commercial art student, is congratulated by Kendall Adams, commercial art program director and Laster family members Donna Laster and Jesse Stevens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Sun
|get out of our faces
|4
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC