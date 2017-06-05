Piedmont Technical College to offer night welding classes

Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry County School District recently signed an articulation agreement that will offer the PTC welding program at night at the Newberry County Career Center. Signing the agreement at a recent ceremony are, from left, Katrina Singletary, NCSD director of secondary education; Jim Suber, NCSD superintendent; Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president; Dr. Lynn Cary, NCSD assistant superintendent for instruction; and Beverly Leslie, director of the Newberry County Career Center.

