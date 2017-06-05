Piedmont Technical College to offer n...

Piedmont Technical College to offer night welding classes -

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry County School District recently signed an articulation agreement that will offer the PTC welding program at night at the Newberry County Career Center. Signing the agreement at a recent ceremony are, from left, Katrina Singletary, NCSD director of secondary education; Jim Suber, NCSD superintendent; Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president; Dr. Lynn Cary, NCSD assistant superintendent for instruction; and Beverly Leslie, director of the Newberry County Career Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC