Piedmont Tech Students Awarded Greenwood Rotary Club Scholarship
Two Piedmont Technical College students received the Greenwood Rotary Club Scholarship at a recent scholarship luncheon. Pictured are, from left, Lynn Slater, scholarship committee member; and Heaven Lee, a mechanical engineering technology from Greenwood.
