Phil Williams - Ware Shoals
Phillip Dale Williams, 60, husband of Pamela Jean Hayden Williams, of 17 Oak Street, died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont. Born in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Brice Edmond and Ila Webster Williams.
