Norma Jean Hulsey Strickland - Greenwood
Norma Jean Hulsey Strickland, 84, widow of Vernon M Strickland, resident of Briarwood Dr., died Friday, June 16, 2017 at National Health Care of Laurens. Born March 11, 1933 in Greenwood County to the late William Clifton and Grace Ogillvie Hulsey, she graduated from Greenwood High School and also the Greenwood College of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Sun
|get out of our faces
|4
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC