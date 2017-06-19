Norma Jean Hulsey Strickland - Greenwood

Norma Jean Hulsey Strickland, 84, widow of Vernon M Strickland, resident of Briarwood Dr., died Friday, June 16, 2017 at National Health Care of Laurens. Born March 11, 1933 in Greenwood County to the late William Clifton and Grace Ogillvie Hulsey, she graduated from Greenwood High School and also the Greenwood College of Commerce.

