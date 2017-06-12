Neighborhood Bible Time Comes to Greenwood

It's Bible Time in our Town! Calvary Baptist Church, at 2775 Montague Ave. Ext., is presenting Neighborhood Bible Time, a unique and dynamic six-day program for all youth in the greater Greenwood area. NBT begins Sunday, July 9, and will continue through Friday, concluding with the Friday Night Award Program at 6:30 PM.

