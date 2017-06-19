Louie Lyle - Greenwood
Louie Milton Lyle, 91, formerly of Georgia Avenue, Greenwood, widower of Virges Stewart Lyle, died Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Erasmus Lakin Lyle and Arah Owens Lyle.
