Letasha Logan receives Martha B. Williams Memorial Scholarship
Piedmont Technical College human services student and Greenwood resident Letasha Logan was recently awarded the Martha B. Williams Memorial Scholarship. Awarded annually to students demonstrating leadership ability, exhibiting character and good life skills, the scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need.
