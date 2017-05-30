I.J. Roland - Greenwood

Inman James "I.J." Roland, Sr., 93, former resident of 72 Bypass West, widower of Daisy Powell Roland, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Hartwell, Georgia to Isham and Cora Lee Roland, he started and operated Roland Roofing Company in Greenwood in 1951 till his full retirement in 1990.

