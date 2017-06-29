Greenwood woman faces attempted murde...

Greenwood woman faces attempted murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: GwdToday.com

Greenwood City Police officers responded to a stabbing incident on Edgefield Street around 1:30am this morning to find a man that had been stabbed in the chest area. The victim was found on the front porch with blood covered towel covering his chest area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Jun 18 get out of our faces 4
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC