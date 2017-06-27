Greenwood to Celebrate National Pollinator Week
Greenwood, Bee City USA's newest affiliate, will be celebrating National Pollinator Week with a special event on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 pm at the Velux Panels near the Water Fountain at Court Ave. and Main St. Brochures, pollinator seeds donated from Park Seed, and a Pollinator Plant list will be available to attendees. Participants will also get to tour several of the City of Greenwood's Pollinator gardens and topiaries.
