Greenwood County Veteran's Center HVAC Replacement

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by Greenwood County, South Carolina, in the Engineering Office, Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument Street, Room B-03, Greenwood, South Carolina, until 10:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, on Tuesday, the 27th day of June 2017 for: Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in room B-35 of the Greenwood County Courthouse, immediately following the deadline to receive bids. Contract Documents may be reviewed and secured at the City/County Engineering Office, Room B-03 of the Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument Street, Greenwood, South Carolina or by e-mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.