Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 22, 2017

Anderson, Willie James 11/26/51 of 644 E. Cambridge Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; domestic violence 3rd degree Anty, Demerius Jaron, 8/25/99 of 128 Spring Woods Trail, Greenwood SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: breaking into motor vehicle Cash, John David, 1/31/72 of 155 Valley Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Easley, Jerry Lamont, 6/9/72 of 126 S. University Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; public drunk Martin, Robert Darnell, 1/26/83 of Homeless, Gwd SC was arrested for: domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, simple possession of marijuana McIntyre, Sylvester, 6/30/65 of 306 Truman Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public disorderly conduct Priester, Barry Parnell, 11/29/64 of 1984 Greenwood Hwy, Saluda SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: open beer in public, public drunk ... (more)

