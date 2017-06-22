Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 22, 2017
Anderson, Willie James 11/26/51 of 644 E. Cambridge Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; domestic violence 3rd degree Anty, Demerius Jaron, 8/25/99 of 128 Spring Woods Trail, Greenwood SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: breaking into motor vehicle Cash, John David, 1/31/72 of 155 Valley Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Easley, Jerry Lamont, 6/9/72 of 126 S. University Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; public drunk Martin, Robert Darnell, 1/26/83 of Homeless, Gwd SC was arrested for: domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, simple possession of marijuana McIntyre, Sylvester, 6/30/65 of 306 Truman Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public disorderly conduct Priester, Barry Parnell, 11/29/64 of 1984 Greenwood Hwy, Saluda SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: open beer in public, public drunk ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|get out of our faces
|4
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC