Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 1, 2017

Barger, Stephen Jacob, 4/8/92 of 1404 Miller Road, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Broadwater, Cassius Marcello, 1/10/00 of 107 Jones st, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City police for: attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent Burch, Kanisha Monique, 8/27/84 of 1010 Grace Street, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUS, DUI, open container, operating uninsured vehicle Davis, Elbert Fitzgerald, 1/12/63 of 507 Mt Lebanon Road, Donalds SC was arrested by GCSO for: fraudulent checks Dukes, Tyriq Lentrell, 10/6/98 of 230 Woodland, Greenwood SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; pointing and presenting a firearm at a person Parks, Piffany Andrea, 1/30/90 of 106 Grand Prix Court, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Williams, Montavious Marquis, 11/8/99 of 102 Amity Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: armed robbery, petit larceny ... (more)

