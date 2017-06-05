Graduation means start of a new future -

Graduation means start of a new future -

Sunday Jun 4

In May, Kenneth McDaniel prepared to walk across the graduation stage at Piedmont Technical College to complete a journey he was not always sure was possible when he decided to get his degree. "I won't lie, I was scared to death that I would not be able to do this," he said of his decision.

