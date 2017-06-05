Former Ware Shoals colleague remembers Deputy Hodges
Five days after his tragic accident, Anderson County Deputy, Devin Hodges was laid to rest in Greenwood. Hundreds came from around South Carolina to say their final goodbyes, like Geoff Brown, "You always knew he had your back," explained Brown who worked alongside Hodges in Ware Shoals, "He always wanted to make you feel better."
