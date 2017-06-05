Former Ware Shoals colleague remember...

Former Ware Shoals colleague remembers Deputy Hodges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

Five days after his tragic accident, Anderson County Deputy, Devin Hodges was laid to rest in Greenwood. Hundreds came from around South Carolina to say their final goodbyes, like Geoff Brown, "You always knew he had your back," explained Brown who worked alongside Hodges in Ware Shoals, "He always wanted to make you feel better."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 8
News Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 1
Homeless Man (Feb '15) Mar '17 Octnytebyrd 3
train depot that goes nowhere Jan '17 loco motive 1
Anyone remember Grace Ryan? Jan '17 Scgirl 1
News Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sandra Johnston 1
News Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Greenwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwood Forum Now

Greenwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Greenwood, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC