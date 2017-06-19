FIYA University Fish Fry
FIYA is having a fish fry on Saturday June 24 from 10-2 at Vision Ministries 1043 Phoenix St Greenwood SC. They are raising funds to help the kids attend a big competition titled the Buck or Die hosted by The Dancing Dolls in Orlando Fl in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man (Feb '15)
|Sun
|get out of our faces
|4
|Abbeville Man Accused of Impregnating Stepdaughter (Apr '06)
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|8
|Boil Water Advisory issues for Greenwood areas
|Mar '17
|Octnytebyrd
|1
|train depot that goes nowhere
|Jan '17
|loco motive
|1
|Anyone remember Grace Ryan?
|Jan '17
|Scgirl
|1
|Greenwood Moose Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sandra Johnston
|1
|Science on Tap Featuring New Approaches to Comb... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC