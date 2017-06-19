FIYA University Fish Fry

FIYA University Fish Fry

FIYA is having a fish fry on Saturday June 24 from 10-2 at Vision Ministries 1043 Phoenix St Greenwood SC. They are raising funds to help the kids attend a big competition titled the Buck or Die hosted by The Dancing Dolls in Orlando Fl in September.

